The first possession by each team pretty much set the stage for a long defense-dominated night for the Antlers Bearcats when they traveled to Spiro on Friday, September 30 to take on the Bulldogs for their second district game of the 2022 season.
Spiro got the opening kickoff, but lost possession in Bearcat territory with a fumble recovered by Dakota Williams (#13). Then, Antlers could not connect with passes and had to punt the ball away. For the first three quarters, the score held 0-0. The two teams’ defense kept both offense at bay. While the Bulldogs were able to gain yardage, any time they were close to a score, they would either lose a fumble, be forced to punt or throw the ball into the hands of a Bearcat defender.
In the fourth, with less than three minutes left in the game, the Bulldogs pushed the Bearcats back to their own one-yard line where Kooper Johnson (#14) was forced to punt. With no room to move in the end zone, his kick only made it to the Antlers nine. Two plays later with 35 seconds on the clock, Bulldogs scored and their kick was good.
A valliant effort by Antlers from their own 33 got the ball to Spiro’s 36 with a 43-yard pass from Johnson to Kreed Jones (#19). With 5 seconds left, Johnson’s pass to Raycton Low (#25) was intercepted, ending the chance for a Bearcat success. Spiro won 0-7.
Leading offense: Kooper Johnson completed 6 of 21 for 96 yards; Kreed Jones received 52 yards; Dakota Williams received 34 yards; Bubba Watson rushed for 15 yards.
Leading defense: Reece Crowsey (#24) 15 tackles and 1 interception; Conner Owens (#6) 13 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 interception; Dakota Williams 11 tackles and 2 TFL; Timmy Paredes (#4) 9 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 interception.
Next up, the Bearcats will host the Hugo Buffaloes for the annual Black and Blue Bowl at Bearcat Stadium, Friday October 7 at 7:00pm. GO BEARCATS!!!