The first possession by each team pretty much set the stage for a long defense-dominated night for the Antlers Bearcats when they traveled to Spiro on Friday, September 30 to take on the Bulldogs for their second district game of the 2022 season.

Spiro got the opening kickoff, but lost possession in Bearcat territory with a fumble recovered by Dakota Williams (#13). Then, Antlers could not connect with passes and had to punt the ball away. For the first three quarters, the score held 0-0. The two teams’ defense kept both offense at bay. While the Bulldogs were able to gain yardage, any time they were close to a score, they would either lose a fumble, be forced to punt or throw the ball into the hands of a Bearcat defender.

