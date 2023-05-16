AA Batton Netflix

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton appears in the recently launched second season of Netflix’s “Spirit Rangers.”  

The animated show focuses on Kodi, Summer and Eddy, three kids living and working in a national park with their family. But the siblings have a secret: They can transform into spirits and enter the Spirit Park, where they help protect the natural environment, they call home. 

