AA Labor Day Entertainment 2023

GRAMMY Award-winning Diamond Rio will headline the concert Sept. 2 at the 2023 Choctaw Labor Day Festival at Tvshka Homma.

The 2023 Choctaw Labor Day Festival concert lineup will feature some of the biggest names in classic country and gospel. This year’s festival runs Sept. 1-3 on the Historic Choctaw Capitol Grounds at Tvshka Homma.

GRAMMY winner Diamond Rio will headline the festival Sept. 2, along with platinum recording artist Neal McCoy opening the show.

