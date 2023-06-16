AA CN Brad Burgett

Pushmataha County - Brad Burgett, County Commissioner

 The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma awarded Pushmatha County $30,100, town of Antlers $25,100 and the town of Clayton $31,600 from the Choctaw Community Partnership Fund to continue strengthening and developing the local area.

The Choctaw Community Partnership Fund voluntarily contributes quarterly to towns, cities, and counties where the Choctaw Nation operates non-gaming businesses. The Fund aims to foster collaboration and growth within these communities by providing financial support for various projects.  The communities have the flexibility to utilize the funds immediately for maintenance, road improvements, beautification, recreation, public safety, equipment needs or save the funds for more extensive future projects.

