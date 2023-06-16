The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma awarded Pushmatha County $30,100, town of Antlers $25,100 and the town of Clayton $31,600 from the Choctaw Community Partnership Fund to continue strengthening and developing the local area.
The Choctaw Community Partnership Fund voluntarily contributes quarterly to towns, cities, and counties where the Choctaw Nation operates non-gaming businesses. The Fund aims to foster collaboration and growth within these communities by providing financial support for various projects. The communities have the flexibility to utilize the funds immediately for maintenance, road improvements, beautification, recreation, public safety, equipment needs or save the funds for more extensive future projects.
“These volunteer contributions exemplify the Choctaw Nation’s commitment to creating sustainable and thriving communities that fosters a better quality of life for tribal and non-tribal citizens,” says Angel Rowland, Choctaw Nation Development Fund Manager. “We see communities investing these funds for projects that positively impact the area.”
Since the inception of this program, Pushmataha County, which operates non-gaming businesses, has received $459,500 and are banking the funds for a larger future project. The City of Antlers has received $342,100 and have used funds for repairs at the library, airport, and the Heritage Wildlife Center. The Town of Clayton has received $528,850 and have used funds to Install a new water billing system and make upgrades at the police department.
Since the inception of this program, the Choctaw Nation has contributed a combined $8.2 million to communities that operate non-gaming businesses.