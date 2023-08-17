AA CN Awards Indian Health Service

Leaders and innovators across Native American tribes were recognized at the 20th Annual Oklahoma City Area Director’s Indian Health Services awards ceremony in Oklahoma City. Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) associates received several honors which were presented.

Service awards were given to those who have served Native Americans for 30 years or more. Ronita Henry was recognized for her service with CNHSA for the last 30 years. Mary Boerner, Anthony James and Quanda Shelton have been with CNHSA for 35 years.

