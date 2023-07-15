The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in June announced a $99,999 grant for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) cultural preservation activities.
The Choctaw Cultural Center will utilize the funds to preserve collections and perpetuate traditional cultural practices by recreating at-risk textiles and providing programs for the community. The center will collaborate with traditional tribal artists, who will create 10 to 15 duplicate textile items to be used for display, helping to combat deterioration and strain on historic textiles featured in the center’s permanent exhibits. The center will also expand its current public programming by offering Masterclasses, educational seminars, and demonstrations for Tribal members and the community.
“Funding for the two-year grant begins in July with classes and events getting underway the same month,” said Maggie Malone, registrar for the Choctaw Cultural Center.
“The goal of our Masterclasses is to encourage guests to have an immersive experience that unites all generations with the Chahta journey,” said Sandy Vigil, director of education for the center.
The CNO grant is one of 33 totaling over $3.5 million to support American Indian tribes and organizations across the United States that primarily serve and represent Native culture.
"The Native American and Native Hawaiian grants announced today will help these institutions support the wellbeing of their communities, educate people on cultural traditions, and preserve their important historical collections," said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper.