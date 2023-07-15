AA Choctaw Grant

Photo by Charles Clark/Choctaw Nation

A new grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services will allow the Choctaw Cultural Center to teach traditional cultural practices by recreating at-risk textiles, as seen in this exhibit at the center.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in June announced a $99,999 grant for Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) cultural preservation activities.

The Choctaw Cultural Center will utilize the funds to preserve collections and perpetuate traditional cultural practices by recreating at-risk textiles and providing programs for the community. The center will collaborate with traditional tribal artists, who will create 10 to 15 duplicate textile items to be used for display, helping to combat deterioration and strain on historic textiles featured in the center’s permanent exhibits. The center will also expand its current public programming by offering Masterclasses, educational seminars, and demonstrations for Tribal members and the community.

