AA Choctaw Tribal Member Appointed by President Biden to Arts Board of Trustees

President Joe Biden has appointed Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma tribal member, Jane Semple Umsted to the Institute of American Indian Arts Board of Trustees. 

Semple Umsted, a Durant resident, has spent a lifetime working in a variety of media including oils, acrylics, watercolor, sculpture, and the unique media of batik. She is a descendent of two Choctaw Chiefs and her art exudes the spirit of her Native roots.  

