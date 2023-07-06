Telephone-based mass notification system are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the US to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards, and other threats. Now the City of Antlers and Pushmataha County are proud to announce that they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety. Local officials plan to have this service fully operational by the end of July!
The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired. The system sends thousands of theses messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously broadcast messages to the most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.
“Our job is to protect the citizens of Pushmataha County as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible,” said Delbert Gay, Pushmataha County Emergency Management Director. “We reviewed all the major vendors for emergency notification services, and Hyper-Reach gave us everything we needed at an unbelievable price. We’re excited about this new capability.”
The County plans to use this service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, criminal activity and missing persons. Landline phones are automatically enrolled for Community alerts, but Weather alerts to landline phones and Community and Weather alerts to VoIP phones, mobile phones, and email addresses are only included when people enroll in the program, which is free of charge to residents. Residents and people who work in Pushmataha County are encouraged to enroll now (using a county address) either by calling or texting “Alert” to 580-271-9898 or by going to the website http://hyper-reach.com/okantlerssignup.html
Residents can get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and following Alexa -provided instructions.
“Our goal is to have every resident in the area sign up for this service, which is free to all who sign up,” said Darrell Spalding, Emergency Management Director for the City of Antlers. “This system will allow us to get information to our community the quickest and most efficient way possible. When a alert is sent out, not only will it go to landlines and those who have enrolled, but it will also automatically update all of our connected facebook pages.”
Residents can also download Hyper-Reach Anywhere app on their smartphones. Hyper-Reach Anywhere is a free smartphone app that allows individual residents to manage and monitor the alerts they receive, both for their home, office, and other addresses they care about, such as those of elderly relatives or friends.
“We’re honored to have been selected by the City of Antlers and Pushmataha County to provide its emergency alerts,” said Sam Asher, President of Hyper-Reach. “It’s gratifying to be part of an effort to save lives and protect property and we take that responsibility very seriously.”
Sign up TODAY and be prepared for floods, fires, severe weather, public health alerts, criminal activity and other emergency situations. Signing up is easy, fast and simple.
If you have questions, please contact the Antlers Fire Department at 580-298-0288.
About Hyper-Reach: Hyper-Reach (www.hyper-reach.com) is a mass notification system with over 15 years of experience in emergency messaging. Hyper-Reach sends messages via automated telephone calls, text messaging (SMS), email and social media. Other uses of Hyper-Reach include Amber Alerts, toxic chemical warnings, and armed shooter alerts. In addition to 911 call centers, Hyper-Reach is used by law enforcement, educational institutions and corporations.