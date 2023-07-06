AA HyperReach

Telephone-based mass notification system are used by thousands of public safety agencies across the US to warn citizens about local emergencies, hazards, and other threats. Now the City of Antlers and Pushmataha County are proud to announce that they have selected Hyper-Reach to help bring this same life-saving capability to the area. Hyper-Reach is a state-of-the-art mass emergency notification system designed specifically for public safety. Local officials plan to have this service fully operational by the end of July!

The new emergency alert system will provide rapid notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, and even TTY/TDD service for the hearing impaired. The system sends thousands of theses messages to geographically targeted households in seconds and can simultaneously broadcast messages to the most current mobile telephones (made since 2011) in an affected area by providing access to FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system.

