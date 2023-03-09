The City of Antlers would like to recognize Rhonda Beasley and Mark Jobe for Outstanding Community Service and Community Cleanup! Dedication like theirs to the community is what makes Antlers a great place to live!
Latest News
- City of Antlers honors local volunteers
- Red Oak man loses life in accident near Talihina
- Rams end their season with a record of 27-5
- Oklahoma voters reject legalization of recreational marijuana
- Class 2A girls state quarterfinal: Howe girls propel past Warner
- LeFlore County votes down recreational marijuana (UPDATE WITH COMPLETE STATE VOTE TOTALS)
- Class 2A boys basketball state quarterfinals: Pocola makes first semifinal since 1999, Wister falls
- County getting Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program funds
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau PD Chief shares concerns if SQ 820 passes; special election to approve recreational marijuana slated Tuesday
- Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys make 2A state basketball tourney; Wildcats to state for first time in 81 years
- One person dead after shooting in Pocola
- Eighth annual Trivia Night happening Saturday night at Kiamichi Tech
- Basketball playoffs: Howe girls, Pocola and Wister boys look toward one more shot at state after losses
- Class 2A girls state quarterfinal: Howe girls propel past Warner
- Basketball playoffs: Pocola girls cruise through area opener, BV girls get first state tourney win, Buffs fall to Kinta
- Wilburton man charged with second-degree murder in last week's fatal accident claiming Wister man
- Poteau Police Department chief tweaking things under his watch
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'Junie B. Jones The Musical' this weekend
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.