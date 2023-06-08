The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Troy Michael Goforth, age 49, of Clayton, Oklahoma, entered a guilty plea on May 31, 2023, to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and one count of Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
On September 21, 2022, Goforth led officers on a high-speed pursuit, during which Goforth was observed tossing a green duffel bag out of the car before jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing on foot. Upon apprehending and arresting Goforth, officers discovered a loaded 9mm pistol tucked into Goforth’s waist band. During a subsequent search of the nearby ditch, officers recovered the green duffel bag which contained syringes, baggies, digital scales, and over 500 grams of methamphetamine.