Edwin French Ellis, MD passed from this live on February 23, 2023 in his hometown of Antlers. He was born March 12, 1942 in Long Beach, CA., to Laura Spence French Ellis and James Harley Ellis.

An Okie from Muskogee, class of 1960, a Rougher to be exact. He was a member of the Rougher HS tennis team, Rougher Debate team, WINNER of a High School National Debate Competition in Houston, TX.

