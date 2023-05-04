AA Carter Collective

The Carter Collective, formally known as Bobbye Jean Photography, held their grand opening on Monday, May 1, 2023. Not only was it the grand opening of this beautiful storefront, it was also a time of celebration with two ribbon cutting ceremonies. The first was a Chahtapreneur Ribbon Cutting hosted by Choctaw Nation Small Business Development, which was then followed by a ribbon cutting by the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce to welcome this new business to the Chamber, and the community.

Owned and operated by Bobbye Jean Carter and family, The Cater Collective offers timeless and modern photography, florals and event planning.

Recommended for you