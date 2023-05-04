The Carter Collective, formally known as Bobbye Jean Photography, held their grand opening on Monday, May 1, 2023. Not only was it the grand opening of this beautiful storefront, it was also a time of celebration with two ribbon cutting ceremonies. The first was a Chahtapreneur Ribbon Cutting hosted by Choctaw Nation Small Business Development, which was then followed by a ribbon cutting by the Pushmataha County Chamber of Commerce to welcome this new business to the Chamber, and the community.
Owned and operated by Bobbye Jean Carter and family, The Cater Collective offers timeless and modern photography, florals and event planning.
Bobbye Jean has been part of the wedding industry for the past 12 years and with each passing year her love for her brides and the fashion of weddings grows stronger. In 2011, Bobbye Jean purchased a camera kit from Costco in hopes of taking some decent photos of her new baby girl. From there, a business blossomed. After gaining a degree and a book of business, she took a leap and moved back to her hometown with her high school sweetheart and her little girl. Since 2018 they have been building a floral company.
This year they decided to strive to bring some of that charm to their home town in everyday sympathy and occasion florals. On May 1, 2023, they officially opened their first full floral and retail store right here in Antlers.
Some of the items that are available in this magnificent shop are Rowe Casa products, custom made cards, shirts, jewelry, accessories, children’s books and of course, florals. This beautiful space can also be rented as a bridal party venue for up to 40 people. Bobbye Jean is available as a florist and wedding photographer. She truly puts her heart and soul in everything she does.
The Carter Collective, located at 816 East Main Street in Antlers, is a woman-owned, veteran-owned and Indigenous-owned business. Make sure you stop in and welcome this wonderful new business to the area. You can also follow the Carter Collective on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
We would like to welcome The Carter Collective and wish them the best in all they do! Congratulations and good luck!