The Pushmataha County Livestock Show is kicking off today with the Ag Mechanics Contest. There is a great turnout this year with 35 entries representing Antlers FFA, Clayton FFA and Rattan FFA.
The Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion projects will be auctioned off during the Premium Sale on March 4th. All other entries will be available through a silent auction that is open each night during the livestock show. The closing of the silent auction will be announced at some point during the premium sale. Come get your bids in!