A drowning incident took place on September 3, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Pine Creek Lake, about 9 miles north of Valliant in McCurtain County.
A 1993 Heritage Pontoon Boat, operated by Thomas Willis, 67 of Clarksville, TX., was traveling south on the lake pulling two juveniles, age 13 and age 2, on a tube when a storm approached and the waves began to white cap. At that time the 2 year-old was thrown from the tube. Markam Kolten Perkins, 42 of Clarksville, TX., went into the water from the boat to rescue the child. Willis also entered the water. The waves carried the boat away from the occupants, and Perkins began to struggle and went under the water and never re-surfaced. Perkins was recovered using drop sonar on September 4, 2023, at approximately 1125 in 46 ft of water by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dive Team.