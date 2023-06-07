Early voting for voters in Rattan School district will be conducted June 8th and 9th, 2023. Voters that live in Rattan School district that are registered voters in precinct 2-3-8-11-12-14 are eligible to vote concerning the school proposition. Early voting will be held at the Pushmataha County election board office, 204 S.W. 4th Street, Antlers, OK from 8:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m.
Proposition: Shall the Rattan Public School District, be annexed to the Kiamichi Technology Center School District No. 7, that will provide career and technology education for secondary students, adults, and/or eligible students, as provided by Section 9B, Article 10, Oklahoma Constitution, & Rules for Career and Technology Education, with the millage to be established by technology center.