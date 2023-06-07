AA Rattan Special Election

Early voting for voters in Rattan School district will be conducted June 8th and 9th, 2023. Voters that live in Rattan School district that are registered voters in precinct 2-3-8-11-12-14 are eligible to vote concerning the school proposition. Early voting will be held at the Pushmataha County election board office, 204 S.W. 4th Street, Antlers, OK from 8:00 a.m. till 6:00 p.m.

Proposition: Shall the Rattan Public School District, be annexed to the Kiamichi Technology Center School District No. 7, that will provide career and technology education for secondary students, adults, and/or eligible students, as provided by Section 9B, Article 10, Oklahoma Constitution, & Rules for Career and Technology Education, with the millage to be established by technology center.

