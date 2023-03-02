Early Voting begins Thursday, March 2, 2023, for voters in Oklahoma. Pushmataha County Voters, who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at the Pushmataha County Election Board.
Pushmataha County Election Board Secretary, Jo A Matthews, said early voting is open to all voters. “You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or wish to avoid long lines. All you need is some form of picture ID or your Oklahoma Voter ID Card.