The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma celebrates four graduates from the Family Medicine Residency Program this summer. Doctors Robert Bowman, Ethan Linscott, Saranah Linscott, and Rashad Riazuddin finish their three-year residency with Choctaw Nation and are moving all over the United States.
“Witnessing the graduates’ growth and transformation throughout their residency journey has been truly inspiring,” says Dr. Ashton Clayborn, Residency Program Director. “It is with great pride that the faculty sends them off into the world as competent and compassionate physicians, ready to make a positive impact in the lives of their patients and the healthcare community as a whole.”
Robert Bowman, D.O., comes from Ozark, Arkansas. He graduated in 2014 from Arkansas Tech University with his Bachelor of Biochemistry. He completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, Ark. Having completed his residency requirements, he will be moving back to the Arkansas area to work for Mercy Health System’s Emergency Department at the Critical Access Hospitals.
Ethan Linscott, D.O., grew up in Atoka, Okla. In 2013, he graduated with his Bachelor of Science in physics from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, Okla. He graduated in 2020 with his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences. Dr. Linscott and his wife are headed to Maine to work as locum tenens.
Saranah Linscott, D.O., grew up in Norman, Okla. She graduated in 2016 from Cameron University in Lawton, Okla. with a degree in cellular/molecular biology. She continued her education at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine where she graduated in 2020. She will be headed to Maine with her husband, Dr. Ethan Linscott.
Dr. Rashad Mohamed Riazuddin is from Hyderabad, India. He earned his M.D. from Al-Ameen Medical College, a part of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru, India in 2013. He will be joining Baylor Scott & White at their clinic in Dallas, Texas.
The residents completed the program on June 30, 2023, and are eligible for board certification in family medicine. They gathered with family and friends for a graduation ceremony recently to celebrate.
Clayborn remarked, “These graduating seniors demonstrated resiliency beyond any other graduating class from our program. Beginning their training during the crescendo of the COVID-19 pandemic and navigated through many changes in the program, medical training, and the world as a whole in its approach to healthcare.”
Members of the graduating class traveled to the state and national capitols to advocate for their patients and representing Choctaw Nation while striving to facilitate better outcomes for the tribal population and rural Oklahoma.
The ceremony included recognition for the faculty that give their time to teach the residents throughout their three years of the program. This year’s Faculty Member of the Year is Greg Claiborn, D.O. He was unable to attend the ceremony, but Dr. Dee Baughman accepted the award on his behalf saying, “Dr. Claiborn is a humble man and will be truly honored to accept the award.”