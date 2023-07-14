AA Four Doctors

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma celebrates four graduates from the Family Medicine Residency Program this summer. Doctors Robert Bowman, Ethan Linscott, Saranah Linscott, and Rashad Riazuddin finish their three-year residency with Choctaw Nation and are moving all over the United States.

Witnessing the graduates’ growth and transformation throughout their residency journey has been truly inspiring,” says Dr. Ashton Clayborn, Residency Program Director. “It is with great pride that the faculty sends them off into the world as competent and compassionate physicians, ready to make a positive impact in the lives of their patients and the healthcare community as a whole.”

