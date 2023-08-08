AA women's bill

Photos courtesy of Brianna Howard, Independent Women’s Forum

Governor Kevin Stitt led the nation as the first governor to issue an executive order to boldly stand with women — defining sex-based words like ‘female,’ ‘woman,’ and ‘mother’ and protecting women-only spaces. Joining the governor on the Monday, August 1st signing ceremony was Independent Women’s Voice, the group that developed the model legislation that inspired the Women’s Bill or Rights Executive Order. Oklahoma is the third state to implement the Women’s Bill of Rights, defining ‘sex’ across state code and law to mean biological sex at birth. Kansas and Tennessee have adopted similar legislation inspired by IWV’s Women’s Bill of Rights.

WBOR model legislation, first announced in March 2022, was drafted by Independent Women’s Voice and Independent Women’s Law Center (IWLC) in collaboration with the left-leaning feminist organization Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF).

Tags

Recommended for you