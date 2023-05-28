This federal holiday is truly about honoring those who have died in military service for our country. Memorial Day was first recognized as Decoration Day and towns across the country would honor those who had died in the Civil War. In the 1860s, women would decorate graves for fallen veterans.
On Memorial Day, we remember and honor our fallen, those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
The Antlers American's Office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023. We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Happy Memorial Day
- Elementary students collect tabs for Ronald McDonald House
- Cowboys beat Sooners in Big 12 Baseball Tournament elimination game, advance to tourney semifinals
- OSU shuts out Oregon, advances to fourth straight NCAA Women’s College World Series
- Sooners drop heartbreaker to Red Raiders
- Oklahoma State stays alive in Big 12 tourney, beating West Virginia
- Sooners take Game 1 of supers, tie all-time win streak
- Poteau Daily News office closed Memorial Day
Popular Content
Articles
- South teams win LeFlore County All-Star Basketball games in new Cameron gym
- Tuck homers twice, Aggies eliminated from nationals
- Giving Grace Foundation helping women, their families in need
- Poteau High School commencement set for May 19
- Eleven from area make slow-pitch All-State
- Kiamichi Mountains 2023 Bigfoot Conference slated this weekend in Talihina
- Sports Maven: Looking at most efficient pitchers, high strikeout guys for 2023 season
- Prostitution arrest in Poteau
- A Tasty Meal for a Heart-Healthy Summer
- Red Oak's Hamilton makes baseball All-State; 12 others from area named All-Star by class
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.