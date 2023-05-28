AA Memorial Day 2023
This federal holiday is truly about honoring those who have died in military service for our country. Memorial Day was first recognized as Decoration Day and towns across the country would honor those who had died in the Civil War. In the 1860s, women would decorate graves for fallen veterans.
 
On Memorial Day, we remember and honor our fallen, those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
 
The Antlers American's Office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 29, 2023.  We will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

