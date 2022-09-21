If you are ready to explore the mysteries of Bigfoot, speakers at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference will tell of gathering evidence from casting tracks to DNA collection, on September 30 and October 1.
They will be deep in Bigfoot country at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), Highway 144 and Indian Highway, Honobia, Ok.
Two investigators for the Native Oklahoma Bigfoot Research Organization (NOBRO) are scheduled. They are Troy Hudson, who will open the sessions each day, and Jim Mordecai, who will demonstrate print casting each day at noon. NOBRO reports are at NOBROBIGFOOT.ORG.
Another speaker is Pete Buffalohead, member of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma and a Kiowa Tribe descendant. An avid Bigfoot researcher, he has had this interest since he was a young child. He will tell of his encounters with Bigfoot, who he knows by his Ponca name, En-daw-thi-gay, or giant.
Shelly Covington-Montana of Texas is a wilderness and wildlife enthusiast with a passion for conservation and preservation. A Level II Certified Wildlife Tracker, she gathers evidence on Sasquatch with her skills in wildlife behavior and Citizen Science Wildlife DNA kits. She hopes to find solid evidence.
“Facts are truth, and I am hopeful with proper Wildlife DNA collection and analysis it could be a benefit and a standard in the search of the enigma we call Sasquatch,” she said.
David Wilbanks is a lifelong resident of Southeast Oklahoma who has been documenting and investigating Bigfoot sighting reports since the mid-1990’s. An avid outdoorsman, he has spent countless hours hiking and camping in the forests and mountains of Oklahoma. He had a website called ‘Southernbigfoot.com’ where he collected Bigfoot sightings from Oklahoma and surrounding states. In 2001, he was featured on The Travel Channel documentary ‘Bigfootville’ which delved into a rash of Bigfoot sightings reported in Oklahoma. In 2018 he created the YouTube channel “Bigfoot and More.” He authored “Kiamichi Bigfoot: Investigating the Oklahoma Sasquatch.”
John Vandeventer is the conference moderator.
The conference is $10 per person each day. For those seeking fun, much of the festival is free. A kids’ zone is $5 per day per child. The Choctaw Nation will give free flu shots Saturday morning to the public. Food vendors, face painting, and live music are expected. Helicopter rides will be given, weather permitting.
Camping fees, the Bigfoot 5K registration, campfire story-telling and other festival activities are detailed at honobiabigfoot.com. Bigfoot mementos, t-shirts and crafts will be sold. To apply, vendors should email jollysafety@gmail.com.