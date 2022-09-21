AA Bigfoot casting

Casting footprints will be demonstrated at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference.

If you are ready to explore the mysteries of Bigfoot, speakers at the Honobia Bigfoot Festival and Conference will tell of gathering evidence from casting tracks to DNA collection, on September 30 and October 1.

They will be deep in Bigfoot country at the Kiamichi Mountains Christian Mission (Christ 40 acres), Highway 144 and Indian Highway, Honobia, Ok.

Tags

Recommended for you