According to recent reports, a formal letter has been submitted by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, to the Oklahoma State’s Attorney, the Pushmataha County Sheriff, the Oklahoma Governor and to other judicial and law enforcement agencies asking for an investigation into an alleged raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on a Pushmataha County resident and business owner that resulted in the forfeiture of the man’s federal firearms license.

Clayton resident, and business owner, Russell Fincher, contacted Humphrey and stated that he found himself at the center of an alarming ATF raid and these armed coerced him at gunpoint into signing pre-prepared documents terminating his federal firearms license. Fincher said his 13 year-old son was present during the raid.

