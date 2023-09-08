According to recent reports, a formal letter has been submitted by Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, to the Oklahoma State’s Attorney, the Pushmataha County Sheriff, the Oklahoma Governor and to other judicial and law enforcement agencies asking for an investigation into an alleged raid by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on a Pushmataha County resident and business owner that resulted in the forfeiture of the man’s federal firearms license.
Clayton resident, and business owner, Russell Fincher, contacted Humphrey and stated that he found himself at the center of an alarming ATF raid and these armed coerced him at gunpoint into signing pre-prepared documents terminating his federal firearms license. Fincher said his 13 year-old son was present during the raid.
Humphrey called for a comprehensive investigation into potential violations of state and federal laws, as well as possible infringements upon Fincher’s constitutional rights.
"If this report is true, and I have every reason to believe it is, then it would appear the ATF’s actions constitute a gross misuse and abuse of their federal police powers." State Humphrey.
Humphrey said he knows Fincher, not only as a business owner in his House district, but as a schoolteacher and a pastor.
Humphrey said another matter of concern is that one agent is reported to have told Fincher, “Tell your firearms buddies we are coming after them.”
"This seems an obvious illegal threat," Humphrey said.
Humphrey, the chair of the House Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee, said he has helped pass legislation that allows law-abiding citizens the right to constitutionally carry firearms and that state that Oklahoma county sheriffs should not allow the illegal seizure of such firearms by federal agents.
He is asking those to whom he's reaching out to investigate whether ATF agents abused police powers to force and extort Mr. Fincher into terminating his federal firearms license and whether agents made threats toward all Oklahoma firearms dealers.
"As an Oklahoma state representative, I believe I have a duty and obligation to declare our state should not allow the intentional and egregious actions of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to deny Oklahomans of their rights to own and carry firearms," he said.
The raid, which involved seven vehicles carrying a dozen armed ATF agents, was a terrifying spectacle. Fincher was handcuffed on his deck, surrounded by agents brandishing AR-15s and dressed in tactical gear.
The aggressive behavior of the agents left Fincher and his young son traumatized. Fincher likened the experience to the infamous Trump raid, stating that he felt cornered and intimidated.
According to the reports made By Fincher, the ATF seized more than 50 of Fincher’s personal guns, worth an estimated $50,000 to $60,000, claiming they were ‘evidence’. This heavy-handed approach resembled extortion rather than a legitimate law enforcement search.
Fincher, a high school history teacher, Baptist pastor, and part-time gun dealer, has held a Federal Firearm License (FFL) for three years. His ordeal began with a seemingly harmless call from the ATF in April, requesting permission to inspect his home-based gun business.
However, the situation escalated dramatically when a massive show of force unexpectedly confronted Fincher and his son in June.
After the ATF’s SWAT team cleared Fincher’s home, they called Special Agent Theodore Mongell, who was in charge of the raid.
Mongell allegedly told Fincher, “You’re done. We have to shut you down,” and warned him that they were coming for other FFL holders.
Several agents also accused Fincher of making too much money through his gun show sales, despite Fincher explaining he barely broke even after expenses.
This incident raises serious questions about the ATF’s conduct and their respect for citizens’ constitutional rights. State Representative Justin Humphrey’s call for a thorough investigation is a step in the right direction.