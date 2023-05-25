Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, will hold a town hall meeting to discuss the wind turbine project at 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Moyers Public School Cafeteria, 185413 N 4142 Rd., Moyers.
For more information, call (405) 557-7382.
Justin Humphrey serves District 19 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Choctaw and Pushmataha counties and parts of Atoka and Bryan counties.
