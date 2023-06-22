Congratulations to Janice (Jan) Edge for winning June’s Yard of the Month! The Garden Club and Push County Chamber of Commerce were delighted to give her this award. Her yard features potted flowers arrangements she made herself, banana trees boasting wonderful acclimation, precious shade trees, fragrant roses, a magnificent Musifolia and expertly placed Elephant Ears. Thank you, Jan for being such a good sport. Your yard was a pleasure to experience.
