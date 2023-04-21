AA McNair Scholarships

 Pictured at the recent McNair reception are, back row,  left to right, Jonathan Ritter, Anna Ritter, Amanda Keeling, Lauren Gibson, Reece Garcia, Kendra St. Clair, Michaela Michalk, and Wren Pettett. Front row,  Cynthia Keeth, Doris Henderson, Shandra Jones, Olivia Carmona, and Juan Montes.

 

DURANT, Okla. – Nineteen students were recently inducted into Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s inaugural class of McNair Scholars.

The University was awarded the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program grant through U.S. Department of Education in December. Known as the McNair Scholars Program, this is a TRIO program that supports the development of research skills and expected graduate school enrollment of a group of select students.

