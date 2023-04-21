DURANT, Okla. – Nineteen students were recently inducted into Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s inaugural class of McNair Scholars.
The University was awarded the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program grant through U.S. Department of Education in December. Known as the McNair Scholars Program, this is a TRIO program that supports the development of research skills and expected graduate school enrollment of a group of select students.
The Ronald E. McNair Post Baccalaureate Achievement Program was created in his honor by the U.S. Department of Education in 1989. Dr. McNair was one of seven crew members killed in the space shuttle Challenger explosion on January 28, 1986.
Below are the recipients, listed with hometown, major, and classification:
Alani Calahan, Arlington, TX, Health and Human Performance, Junior
Olivia Carmona, Madill, OK, Elementary Education, Junior
Reece Garcia, Coalgate, OK, Pre-Pharmacy, Sophomore
Lauren Gibson, Antlers, OK, Vocal Performance, Senior
Doris Henderson, Ardmore, OK, Psychology, Senior
Shandra Jones, Durant, OK, Biology, Junior
Amanda Keeling, Durant, OK, Criminal Justice, Sophomore
Cynthia Keeth, Depew, OK, Psychology, Sophomore
Michaela Michalk, Wapanucka, OK, Computer Science, Sophomore
Juan Montes, Durant, OK, Pre-Medical, Sophomore
Donald Oakes, Jacksonville, FL, Aviation Management, Junior
Wren Pettett, Atoka, OK, Fisheries and Wildlife Management, Junior
Anna Ritter, Atoka, OK, Pre-Pharmacy, Sophomore
Jonathan Ritter, Atoka, OK, Biology/Chemistry double major, Junior
Bailee Speed, Sherman, TX, Elementary Education, Sophomore
Kendra St. Clair, Durant, OK, Psychology, Junior
Lilly-Anna van Gaal, Idabel, OK, Occupational Safety and Health, Junior
Rebecca Vinson, Marietta, OK, Psychology, Junior
Calia Walker, Durant, OK, Political Science, Junior