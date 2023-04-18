The Choctaw Nation Outreach Services Victim Services is hosting a 5K & 1 Mile Awareness Walk honoring Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women. The walk will take place on May 13, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Antlers Community Room.
Pre-Registration Deadline is April 19th, 2023. On-site registration will be at the Antlers Wellness Center on May 13th from 6:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. Registration: 5K - $25 / 1 Mile - $15. Race Day Packet Pick-up will be at the Antlers Community Center between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Early Packet Pick-up will be at the Antlers Community Center on May 12th between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.