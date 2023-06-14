AA 2023 Moyers Gear Up

Moyers Students posed for a picture around the shark statue at the Oklahoma Aquarium. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Dylan Potter, Stephan Kraft, Alex Vega,(back row) Keyli Beaty, Montana Page-Davis, Madison Row, Alize Warren, Sarah Brown, Jacob McCarson, Jillian Nored, Rebecca Napier, Abby Higginbottom, Kayleigh Valkner and Kaden Neese.

Fourteen Moyers GEAR UP students recently visited the Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks, Oklahoma. The tour began with a behind-the-scenes tour led by Oklahoma Aquarium Education Specialist Hallie Moss.

Students viewed several areas of the aquarium which included the Shark Adventure exhibit from the top of the tank and the food preparation room. Moss pointed out different highlights of the aquarium during the tour of the larger exhibits, including the Sea Turtle Exhibit where students interacted with Seymour the Sea Turtle and the Polynesian Reef exhibit.

