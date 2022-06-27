Thursday JUNE 30 TH
· 6:30 pm – Bingo at Clayton School Cafeteria (204 Pine St) Great Prizes! Concessions available. Proceeds goes to the Clayton Homecoming
Friday, JULY 1st
At Clayton Rodeo Grounds on Hwy 2 - Bring your lawn chairs
· 6:30 pm Free Watermelon Fest (donated by Joey Tom, District #7 Choctaw Councilman)
· 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Music by “The Captain Ledge Band"
· Concessions available
Saturday, JULY 2nd
At the School Cafeteria 204 Pine St
· 7:00 – 10:00 am - Registration at the front door of school cafeteria * Prize for oldest man & woman * Prize for farthest distance traveled
· 7:00 – 10:00 am – Breakfast - Sponsored by Clayton Homecoming Committee & Hosted by Clayton Lions Club
· Vendors – On Hillary Parking Lot all day Saturday
· 9:00 am- Turtle Races behind the School Cafeteria. Cash Prizes.
· 10:15 am – Queen, Princess, & Prince Crowning in front of King’s Variety on Lawson Blvd *Drawings for prizes at this time.
· 10:30 am – Line up for Homecoming Parade at the Rodeo Arena
· 11:00 am – Homecoming Parade
· 12:00 pm-Lunch at the 1st Baptist Church on Pine Street - Sponsored by Clayton Homecoming & Hosted by 1st Baptist Church
· 10 am-5 pm-Inflatables at the 1st Baptist Church - Sponsored by 1st Baptist Church, Double H Transportation, & New Hope Church
· Cornhole Tournament Registration-12:00-1:00 pm Inside the 1st Baptist Church, $50.00/team Starts at 1:30. Cash Prizes - Sponsored by Clayton Booster Club/4H Club
· 1:00 pm Games for the kids & adults behind the School Cafeteria. Cash prizes
· 2:00 – 4:00 pm Clayton School Alumni at the School Cafeteria - Come in and visit with classmates and teachers.
· 6:00 pm – Hamburger Supper by the Hillary Parking Lot - $6.00/burger, chip, drink. Hosted by Clayton Booster & 4H Clubs & sponsored by Clayton Homecoming
· 7:30-11:30 pm – Homecoming Street Dance “Hired Guns” - Bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes!!!!
· Fireworks at Dusk -sponsored by Lakeside Tire & Freeman Fireworks. In case of rain, the dance will be moved to the Show barn.
Come out, share old memories & make new memories!!!!