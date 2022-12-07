Wednesday, December 7, marks the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Each year, we take this day to remember those lost in one of the most devastating attacks our great country has ever endured.
Over eight decades ago, the United States was the target of a raid that sank nine ships, severely damaged 21 more, and, most tragically, took the lives of 2,402 Americans while wounding 1,282 others. December 7, 1941, marks the cruel, far too early end of countless lives and the beginning of America’s involvement in the Second World War. President Roosevelt called December 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy.” These words still ring true today.
Oklahoma has always had a close connection to the tragedy of Pearl Harbor. Among the lives lost that day, 429 were aboard the USS Oklahoma. Of those 429, many called our great state home. Oklahoma has always been a state full of God-fearing, noble, and selfless men and women. The brave Oklahomans lost that day serving their country will forever stand as a reminder of those values and a heroic example towards which every Oklahoman should strive.
The men and women in uniform, civilians, and families impacted will always be remembered with the utmost respect and dignity as well as those who joined the war efforts shortly thereafter. It is our duty as Americans to take time to honor every victim of the attack on Pearl Harbor, all that was sacrificed in World War II, and every Oklahoman impacted on this day 81 years ago.