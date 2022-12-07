AA Mullin Banner

Wednesday, December 7, marks the 81st anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. Each year, we take this day to remember those lost in one of the most devastating attacks our great country has ever endured.

Over eight decades ago, the United States was the target of a raid that sank nine ships, severely damaged 21 more, and, most tragically, took the lives of 2,402 Americans while wounding 1,282 others. December 7, 1941, marks the cruel, far too early end of countless lives and the beginning of America’s involvement in the Second World War. President Roosevelt called December 7, 1941, “a day which will live in infamy.” These words still ring true today.

