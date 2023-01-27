AA Logo OK Election Board

(Oklahoma City) – An official voter registration report by the Oklahoma State Election Board shows 2,225,086 people are registered to vote as of January 15, 2023. The annual report comes days after the State Election Board conducted its statutorily-required voter list maintenance process, removing inactive voters and duplicate voters.

Current numbers show Republicans make up 51.9% of registered voters, while Democrats constitute 29.5% of the voting population. Libertarians consist of 0.9% of the voter registration rolls and Independents account for nearly 17.7%.

