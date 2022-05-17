Mrs. Carla Glaze, Librarian at Antlers Public Library, was pleased to let students at Antlers Public School meet the library cat, Professor Booker, and read to the students. The book the students got to enjoy was “Dewey, There’s a Cat in the Library”. The students also gave Professor Booker treats.
