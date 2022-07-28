AA GOAT Flyer

What is being called "a very disturbing flyer" lead to the arrest of a local woman who was handing them out around town to selected recipients. According to local residents, this flyer is believed to be connected to a religious cult that is hunting down sinners.

These flyers were handed out in businesses, parking lots and other locations to select individuals. In one incident, the woman distributing flyers went into a place of business and handed one to the owner. No one else in the business received one, including her client that was seated in front of her.

Tags

Recommended for you