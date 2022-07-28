What is being called "a very disturbing flyer" lead to the arrest of a local woman who was handing them out around town to selected recipients. According to local residents, this flyer is believed to be connected to a religious cult that is hunting down sinners.
These flyers were handed out in businesses, parking lots and other locations to select individuals. In one incident, the woman distributing flyers went into a place of business and handed one to the owner. No one else in the business received one, including her client that was seated in front of her.
The flyer itself spoke of a 'Dove & GOAT Party hosted by Father David and the Thomas Band' that was said to going to happen on FRYDAY (no specific dates were on the flyer) east of town by the big golden gate.
A lot of other code could be found throughout the document. Including "taking back the rainbow,” "Burning Bundles of Sticks,” and "Removing the Hood.” Some other subtle hints could be found in spelling choices and wording throughout the document.
Katy Campbell, Antlers, was taken into custody. She has been charged with one count of Threat by printed material or document (a felony).