Her family would like to invite her friends and customers to a retirement party to honor her many years of service and dedication to all the sweet pups that she has had the honor to groom over the years. Please join us in honoring Carlotta on January 31, 2023 at the GROOMING SHOP located at 664 West 13th Street in Atoka, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
Carlotta began grooming as an apprentice with Kathleen Barton at the age of 16 in Atoka and then with Marie Risner in Durant. Which would lead to a distinguished career and lifelong friendships that she is very thankful for today.
She opened her first shop Puppy Love in Atoka in 1981 and quickly became known as one of the best in the business! She opened the Grooming Shop in Coalgate in 2002 and after many years serving Coal County moved her shop to Atoka where she is currently located. Carlotta started with one customer in 1981 and reluctantly retires on January 31st 2023 with a client base of close to 192 customers.
She dedicated herself to attending continuing education classes, never missing a year to learn about new newest techniques of grooming to better serve her customers. She held 4-H classes on dog care for kids in the community and donated her time and expertise to helping other groomers on her days off. She never passed up the chance to share her knowledge with anyone interested in the same career path and she wishes each of them the same happiness and success that she found as a groomer.
Carlotta would like to personally thank each and every one of her customers for their friendship, patronage and most of all trusting her with your fur babies. She says that God has blessed her with a wonderful career and would groom forever if she could and will miss each and every one of you very much. She would also like to send a special thanks to Marie Risner, Kathleen Barton, and Kathy Owens for their friendship and guidance that has helped her become the groomer she is today!