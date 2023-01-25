AA Dog Groomer retires

Her family would like to invite her friends and customers to a retirement party to honor her many years of service and dedication to all the sweet pups that she has had the honor to groom over the years. Please join us in honoring Carlotta on January 31, 2023 at the GROOMING SHOP located at 664 West 13th Street in Atoka, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Carlotta began grooming as an apprentice with Kathleen Barton at the age of 16 in Atoka and then with Marie Risner in Durant. Which would lead to a distinguished career and lifelong friendships that she is very thankful for today. 

