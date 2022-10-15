Betsy’s Quilts recently made and donated three (3) dozen stuffed animals and carrying bags for child victims to the Antlers Police Department. Your love and care is a blessing to our whole community. Thank you so much!
Latest News
- Bruce Sutter, split-finger ace and Hall of Famer, dies at 69
- Betsy's Quilts makes donation to Antlers PD
- Preacher, now you said something' worth clapping!
- Spiro Mounds to have Archaeology Month event Saturday
- LCYS accepting Angel Tree applications until Halloween
- Study on four-day schools happening
- Robber's Cave Fall Festival this weekend
- Voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 election is today
Popular Content
Articles
- Poteau's Goff, Wooten, Marcaurelle discuss matchup at Broken Bow for district lead
- Sample Ballots Available for the November 8, 2022 General Election
- Taste of LeFlore County to feature Kiamichi Tech chef
- Sports Maven: Whitesboro's Grogan leads area in strike rate, BV's Grey leads in strikeouts per inning
- Panama beats Pocola for fifth straight win; Pirates' district streak ends; More Week 7 football
- Pocola's Parker wins District 2A-6 Player of Year, Howe's Kadynce Delt gets Pitcher of Year; full list for Pocola, Howe, Panama
- Poteau interim superintendent shares concerns, statistics with school board
- Tuesday morning meeting at Victor Landing address concerns about Wister WMA road closings
- Pocola softball takes Class 2A state runner-up in pitcher's duel
- Whitesboro short in rally, takes Class B fast-pitch state runner-up
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.