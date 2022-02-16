The Antlers Band Boosters and the Antlers Band successfully put on a Bingo Night Fundraiser last Thursday night.
Band students sold tickets to the event ahead of time and garnered $4400 in pre-event ticket sales. During the event, an additional $5599.50 was made through sales of bingo cards, daubers, silent auction items and the concession stand.
Proceeds for the bingo fundraiser totaled $9999.50! All money is going for the band students who are traveling to Orlando in May this year to perform at Universal Studios Resort