The award-winning Pushmataha County retired educators will host a candidate forum and pie auction on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Antlers High School Auditorium. Candidates for local, state, and national offices have been invited to speak prior to the primary election on June 28. Area residents are invited to come out and enjoy an evening with the candidates.
A feature of the evening will be the intermittent auctioning of pies made by retired educators and citizens who support public education. Proceeds of the auction benefit the scholarship fund. Each year the retired educators give a scholarship to a county student who plans to enter the field of education.
Each candidate will have the opportunity to present themselves and their platform and then be questioned briefly by a panel of students from county schools. This format has proven very popular in the past with educators, candidates and county constituency.
Area residents are encouraged to come out, hear the candidates, and bid on excellent baked goods provided by the Pushmataha County Retired Educators who have been designated a Unit of Distinction by the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.