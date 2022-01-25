Choctaw Casino Grant

The Choctaw Casino & Resort in Grant will be hosting a job fair on February 3, 2022.  The fair will take place from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Choctaw Nation Community Center at 408 North "M" Street in Hugo.  $1,000 bonus may apply.  Open positions include Bartenders, Servers, Hotel EVS and Cooks.

