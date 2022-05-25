ANTLERS, Okla., (May 24, 2022) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) and the Choctaw Development Fund (CDF) awarded the town of Antlers $23,749 that was used to purchase new playground equipment and mulch to Little People’s Park in Antlers, OK.
Located adjacent to the Wildlife Heritage Center, Little People's Park is fast becoming a place where families meet to utilize the walking track, splash pad and picnic area. The addition of new playground equipment will further enhance the appeal of the park.
“We can’t thank Choctaw Nation enough for their generous donation,” states Mike Taylor, Antlers City Manager. “They recognize the importance of parks and recreational activities in Southeastern Oklahoma and we’re incredibly grateful for their partnership and continued support to make our city a better place for our residents, families and children.”
The CDF supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of CNO.
“The City of Antlers is committed to making Little People’s Park a safe and fun place for families to gather,” states Joey Tom, Choctaw Nation Tribal Councilmember District 7. “Great parks are essential to the quality of life here in Antlers and we couldn’t be prouder to support and help fund this project.”