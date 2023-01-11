The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma is launching another iteration of its Together, We’re More campaign named ‘Choctaw Proud.”
This phase of Together, We’re More features 18 tribal members from different careers, locations and walks of life, making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond.
With inspiration coming directly from the Choctaw people, Choctaw Proud points out that no matter what you do, each member of the Choctaw Nation is a part of something greater than themselves.
“To be Choctaw Proud does not mean thinking about ourselves as individuals, but about being humble, about being servant leaders, and about the great work that we’re doing for our communities, our tribal citizens and the citizens of the great state of Oklahoma,” said Chief Gary Batton. “It’s about everyone pulling together. The rising tide rises all ships. We want everyone to be Choctaw proud because Together, We’re More.”
The campaign fully launched in January 2023 and includes a website, two commercials, billboard features, a social series and more.
Visit www.togetherweremore.com to learn more about how the Choctaw Nation is making a difference in Oklahoma and beyond.
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 212,000 tribal members and 12,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.