On June 9, Choctaw Nation's Small Business Development Department held their annual Chahtapreneur Award Ceremony at Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant, where they revealed its Chahtapreneur Award winners. Each year, one Choctaw-owned small business from each district is recognized, and one of those exceptional businesses wins the highest honor, Chahtapreneur of the Year award.
This year’s Chahtapreneur of the Year award winner is Carl Brown, owner of Cavanal Services, located in Poteau. Cavanal Services offers staffing and fulfillment support to the national real estate transaction industry. With facilities located throughout the Choctaw Nation reservation, their approach is aligned with developing career opportunities for Native Americans and others living in Indian Land communities, providing an alternative to offshore outsourcing and direct fulfillment of mortgage production.
“These Chahtapreneurs have made significant impacts throughout the Choctaw Nation reservation, and we couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of them,” states Gary Johnson, Choctaw Nation Small Business Development Senior Manager. “It was an honor to award these business owners whose skill, determination and hard work embody the vision that is the Choctaw Nation.”
Award nominations are based on the Chahtapreneur business owner's participation within the Choctaw Nation Small Business Development Program, community involvement and community impact. This is the sixth year the Choctaw Nation has given the award.
Below is a complete list of the Chahtapreneur Award winners by district:
District 1: Bendette Hardwick: The Red B Restaurant - Idabel, OK
District 2: Dan Stovall: Beavers Bend Restaurant - Broken Bow, OK
District 3: Bradley Dorsey: Where the Wild Things Grow Daycare – Heavener, OK
District 4: Carl Brown: Carnival Services – Poteau, OK
District 5: Brooke Turner: Saw Saw’s Snow Balls – Stigler, OK
District 6: Katherine Ashby: Little Country Flowers and Gifts – Wilburton, OK
District 7: Karen Burgess: Someday Furniture and Décor – Antler, OK
District 8: Danny Bias: Cover Your Assets Tool and Safety Supply – Hugo, OK
District 9: Greg Phillips: Greg Phillips State Farm Insurance – Durant, OK
District 10: Kobi McAdams: KTC Distribution – Atoka, OK
District 11: Kelly Hughes: Designer Cakes – McAlester, OK
District 12: Lindsay Campbell: S&L Logistics – Centrahoma, OK
About The Choctaw Nation The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000-plus associates. This ancient people has an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The Choctaw Nation’s vision, “Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture,” is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.