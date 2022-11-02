The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will soon host one of the nation’s largest powwows in Calera, Oklahoma. Natives and non-natives alike can enjoy demonstrations, music and dancing during the three-day event.
The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Choctaw Day kicks off Native American Heritage month on Friday, Nov. 4, where guests can try traditional Choctaw foods, participate in Choctaw social dancing and watch stickball games.
The annual Choctaw Powwow is set to begin Nov. 5 at the Choctaw Event Center, where dancers of all ages and tribes will compete in various categories, including Northern Traditional, Southern Straight, Grass, Fancy Feather, Women’s Jingle and Fancy Shawl.
Though Powwows are not a Choctaw tradition, they are a chance for Native Americans from various tribes to come together to celebrate life and beautifully display their culture and heritage.
The celebration begins with what some consider the highlight of the event, the Grand Entry. During the Grand Entry, everyone rises to their feet as the Eagle Staff leads the Grand Entry, followed by flags, and important guests of the powwow, including tribal chiefs, veterans, princesses and dancers, while a host drums and sings an opening song.
“What's so spectacular about the Grand Entry is that all dancers are on the floor at once, dancing as one to the same rhythm,” said powwow dancer and committee member Michael Roberts. “Grandparents, moms, dads and young children can all be out on the floor at the same time, sharing that tradition together and that’s what's so beautiful about it.”
In most Native American communities, the elders are the keepers of their culture. A tribe’s language, cultural tradition and practices rely on its elders passing down that knowledge from generation to generation.
For many Native Americans, a powwow is an opportunity to honor and preserve their culture and share that legacy with others.
Like many cultural traditions, powwows have etiquette rules, such as when photography is acceptable and not to touch a dancer's regalia (clothing) without permission. Powwow etiquette varies from region to region, and spectators are usually advised of what to expect by the master of ceremonies.
“We encourage everyone to attend,” said Roberts. “It’s a great opportunity to share our culture and traditions with the public.”
Participants and guests of the Choctaw Powwow can expect a full schedule of activities, including vendor booths, social dancing and competitions featuring dancers and drummers from around the country.