AA Native November Powwow

 The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma will soon host one of the nation’s largest powwows in Calera, Oklahoma. Natives and non-natives alike can enjoy demonstrations, music and dancing during the three-day event.

The Choctaw Cultural Center’s Choctaw Day kicks off Native American Heritage month on Friday, Nov. 4, where guests can try traditional Choctaw foods, participate in Choctaw social dancing and watch stickball games.

