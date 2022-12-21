Christmas Eve Mass will be 6 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church, 600 High Street, Antlers.
The Rev. James Blagg, Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Durant, will conduct the Mass. Holy Communion will be given.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery of The Antlers American every Thursday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on Antlers American
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months (Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$32.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Pushmataha, Atoka, Choctaw)
|$38.00
|for 365 days
|12 Months (Outside Oklahoma)
|$42.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on The Antlers American.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$3.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$8.00
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$15.00
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$26.00
|for 364 days
Christmas Eve Mass will be 6 p.m. on Saturday at St. James Episcopal Church, 600 High Street, Antlers.
The Rev. James Blagg, Rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Durant, will conduct the Mass. Holy Communion will be given.
Parishioners will gather for coffee and snacks afterwards in the Parish Hall.
Pastor Mark Gardner will assist in the Mass. He conducts regular Sunday services at St. James.
There will be no service on Christmas Day.
Episcopalians at St. James have been observing Advent, which anticipates the coming of Christ, and shares ancient peoples’ longing for the Messiah. Sundays in Advent have been marked with the lighting of a candle each week, with four candles in a circle.
St. James’ congregation comes from Antlers, Clayton, Daisy, Snow, Moyers,, and Center Point, and occasionally Texas.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.