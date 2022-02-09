Antlers SAVAGE VET

Claude Albert Savage Recognized as Veteran of the Week

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Monday recognized World War

II veteran Claude Albert Savage, of Finley, as the Veteran of the

Week in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Savage served in the United States Navy from March 30, 1944 to May 20,

1946 as a seaman 1st class, Special Forces Armed Guard. He served on

the Cape Bon and Bartlesville Victory Merchant Marine ships as a

gunner and security officer.

Each week during the legislative session, the House recognizes a

Veteran of the Week. It is the privilege of the speaker to recognize

the first veteran each session. Monday was the first day of the 2022

legislative session.

Tags

Recommended for you