Claude Albert Savage Recognized as Veteran of the Week

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Monday recognized World War
II veteran Claude Albert Savage, of Finley, as the Veteran of the
Week in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Savage served in the United States Navy from March 30, 1944 to May 20,
1946 as a seaman 1st class, Special Forces Armed Guard. He served on
the Cape Bon and Bartlesville Victory Merchant Marine ships as a
gunner and security officer.
Each week during the legislative session, the House recognizes a
Veteran of the Week. It is the privilege of the speaker to recognize
the first veteran each session. Monday was the first day of the 2022
legislative session.