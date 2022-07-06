“Together Again” was the theme as Clayton welcomed its first Homecoming since 2019.
Adalynn Dennis, 13, was crowned Homecoming Queen on Saturday. She is the daughter of Jerri Dawn and Chris Dennis of Tuskahoma.
Amaya Brasfield, 6, daughter of Amber and Jason Brasfield of Clayton, was crowned princess. Logan Goodale, 7, son of Kayla Goodale and Allen Livingston of Clayton, was named prince.
Homecoming royalty and candidates rode in a parade through Clayton on Saturday.
John A. Hooser, 96, won as the oldest man present and Mary June Smith, 90, won for oldest woman present at the breakfast served Saturday morning by the Clayton Lions Club. Homecoming included class reunions, gospel singing, bingo, a watermelon fest, turtle races, inflatables, and a cornhole tournament. “The Captain Ledger Band” played Friday night at the watermelon fest.
Saturday night a hamburger supper, ice cream making contest and street dance were held. Winners of the ice cream contest were Connie Potts, first place, Kagen Davidson, second place and Will Smith, third.
Fireworks at dusk ended the event. The band “Hired Guns” played Saturday night for the street dance.