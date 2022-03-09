The Pushmataha County Commissioners were pleased to receive a USDA
Grant which helped them purchase a Mini Excavator. The grant covered
$45,200.00 of the $68,294.00 total bill, leaving the County to only
have to cover $23,094.00.
Along with the purchase of the Excavator, the Commissioners started
two (2) new leases on new 140-15 CAT Graders. The previous lease on
the old graders expired and thanks to the help of local resident and
Warren CAT Sales Rep Rick Mitchell, the County was able to secure the
new leases for approximately $144,000 per year per machine. While
the machines are being leased; the county is able to save money of
maintenance and any needed repairs. The only additional out of pocket
cost for the county would be general needs like tires and replacing
blades.