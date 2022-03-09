AA Commissioner Equip

The Pushmataha County Commissioners were pleased to receive a USDA

Grant which helped them purchase a Mini Excavator. The grant covered

$45,200.00 of the $68,294.00 total bill, leaving the County to only

have to cover $23,094.00.

Along with the purchase of the Excavator, the Commissioners started

two (2) new leases on new 140-15 CAT Graders. The previous lease on

the old graders expired and thanks to the help of local resident and

Warren CAT Sales Rep Rick Mitchell, the County was able to secure the

new leases for approximately $144,000 per year per machine. While

the machines are being leased; the county is able to save money of

maintenance and any needed repairs. The only additional out of pocket

cost for the county would be general needs like tires and replacing

blades.

