AA Congress kills landmark wildlife bill

Painted buntings represent one population among dozens of Oklahoma species listed as "of concern." 

 Photo courtesy Jim Arterburn

National hunting and conservation groups expressed dismay as a landmark wildlife conservation bill failed in last-minute negotiations to include it in the year-end omnibus spending bill late Monday.

Despite broad bi-partisan support, and coming as closer to passage than ever in three previous Congressional sessions, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act struggled with funding-source debates.

