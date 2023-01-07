Frances Joslin, County Assessor for Pushmataha County, was celebrated at her retirement party after 16 years of commitment to the County.
“I want to thank everyone that came, called or sent text messages for my retirement party. Also, a huge thanks to my office and everyone that put everything together. Thank you for all the gifts, cards and flowers. I have been blessed to serve as County Assessor for 16 years. I have met so many wonderful people that I now consider friends. I will miss you ALL!” stated Frances.