On December 5, 2015, Michelle Eastridge made a decision that would forever change her life and impacted the lives of everyone around her. Michelle is the daughter of Ray and Mary Eastridge of Atoka County and pastor (Ray) of Ethel Baptist Church in Antlers.
What is the space between life and death after addiction? What drove a young woman, Michelle Eastridge, to a drug addiction and eventually the loss of ability to talk and walk? Director and best friend from their teen years, Lexi Phillips, set out to answer these questions in a personal, shocking, and hilarious documentary feature, set to a metal soundtrack.
This documentary is brutally honest and shows the truth about a person, so full of life within, living with an anoxic brain injury after a drug overdose in 2015. She said in the beginning she wanted to “tell the truth,” but what audiences will learn is plenty. She is a mystery and always will be.
“We Were Going To Start A Death Metal Band” is at heart a portrait of unrealized potential, near misses, and most importantly, of the everyday communal struggle of finding the will to keep moving despite it all.
There will be a Free Documentary Viewing of “We Were Going To Start A Death Metal Band,” on November 20, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Cinema One, 201 N High Street, in Antlers.
The documentary was Directed by Lexi Phillips, edited by: Jamie Wright and produced by: Wesley Newfarmer and David Ward.
“We Were Going To Start A Death Metal Band” Awards and Nominations (to date) include winning the Best Film on Disability at Cannes World Film Festival and was nominated for the Best Inspirational Film at Cannes World Film Festival.
Screenings have been The Art of Recovery Film Festival in Florida (November 19, 2022), New York City premiere at Syndicated Theater (March 10, 2022) and Liberty Hall Theater in Tyler, Tx (April 23, 2022).
This FREE, private event in Antlers is sponsored by Kenneth & JanNita Daniel and Ray & Mary Eastridge. Everyone is invited, but seating is limited, so please call or text 580-513-1827 to reserve your seat. Please note this film may not be suitable for children under 16, discretion is advised.