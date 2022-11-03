AA Documentary

On December 5, 2015, Michelle Eastridge made a decision that would forever change her life and impacted the lives of everyone around her. Michelle is the daughter of Ray and Mary Eastridge of Atoka County and pastor (Ray) of Ethel Baptist Church in Antlers.

What is the space between life and death after addiction? What drove a young woman, Michelle Eastridge, to a drug addiction and eventually the loss of ability to talk and walk? Director and best friend from their teen years, Lexi Phillips, set out to answer these questions in a personal, shocking, and hilarious documentary feature, set to a metal soundtrack.

