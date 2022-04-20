The first annual Don Baskin Classic took place last, April 16th, Saturday on Mcgee Creek Lake. There was a total of 21 boats and 42 anglers that took part in the tournament.
According to reports, the fish were very cooperative for most of the anglers, as 20 of the 21 boats were able to weigh in a fish.
Three anglers weighed in fish over the 16-to-22-inch slot.
Judd Thomas was the winner of the 1st Don Baskin Classic. Judd had 12.59 lbs to win and also won big fish with a bass weighing 8.42 lbs .
Randy and Brady Janoe finished in 2nd with 12.08 lbs. Randy also caught a bass over the 22" slot weighing 7.57 lbs.
Josh Hardy and A.J. Acker finished in 3rd with 11.75 lbs. Josh also caught a bass over the 22" slot weighing 7.80 lbs.
Steve Lumpkin and Jim Flynn finished in 4th place with 5.94 lbs.
"Congratulations to all of are winners. I would like to give a huge thank to everyone who came out and fished today and hope everyone makes it again next year," stated Eric Baskin, Director of the tournament. "I would like to think all my friends and family who help me organize and make this event possible. Thanks again for all the help and support and we will do it again next year folks."