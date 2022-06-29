The Celebration will kick off tonight (Wednesday, June 29th) with a gospel singing at the Rodeo Arena on HWY 2. The singing starts at 7 p.m. and concessions will be available.
On Thursday, June 30th, Bingo will take place at the Clayton school cafeteria (204 Pine Street) starting at 6:30 p.m. and there will be some great prizes. Concessions will be available and all proceeds from this event will go to the Clayton Homecoming.
On Friday, July 1st, the Free Watermelon Fest will start at 6:30 p.m., donated by Joey Tom, District #7 Choctaw Councilman. From 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. music will be performed by "The Captain Ledge Band." Both events take place at the Clayton Rodeo Grounds on HWY 2 and concessions will be available.
Saturday will be a day packed with events. Registration and Breakfast will take place at the school cafeteria from 7 to 10 a.m. Prizes for oldest man and woman and prizes for farthest distance traveled will be given. Vendors will be located in the Hillary parking lot all day. Turtle races will kick off at 9 a.m. behind the cafeteria and will award cash prizes.
At 10:15 a.m. the crowing of the Queen, Princess and Prince will take place in front of King's Variety Store. Parade line up will start at 10:30 a.m.
The parade will kick off at 11:00 a.m.
Lunch will be served at 12-noon at the 1st Baptist Church on Pine Street.
Many other games, activities, tournaments and fun will take place throughout the day for guests to enjoy.
2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. will be the Clayton School Alumni gathering at the school cafeteria.
The Homecoming Street Dance will be between 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. with "Hired Guns" performing. Fireworks will start at dusk. In case of rain the dance will be moved to the show barn.