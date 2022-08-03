Come enjoy the first Downtown Trade Days in Antlers this weekend.
Trade Days will be August 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. until ? on North High Street in Antlers.
Bring it all! Do you have something to sell? Bring everything and anything to the Downtown Trade Days! Including (but not limited to) animals, produce, homemade jams and jellies, baked goods, honey, eggs, etc.
Space is FREE! Spaces will be on a first come, first serve basis. There is no charge to set up, the only requirement is that you clean your area before you leave!
Don't forget that it is also tax-free weekend for school items! Antlers' back to school bash will be just around the corner at the elementary school on August 5th.
Concessions will be available! Businesses will be open all day!
For more information, please call Reita Mitchell at 5880-298-7720 or Vickie Ceasar at 580-298-9846.
